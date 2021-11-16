General

Eleven cadres of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) mobilized on a roadway to enforce Nepal banda has been arrested here. They were calling the nationwide general shutdown, demanding the government to withdraw its decision to increase price of petroleum products.

The cadres of Biplab-led CPN were arrested early morning.

District secretary Atom, Byas municipal in-charge Om Pant, district chair Himal Khadka, secretary of ANNISU (Revolutionary), Shiva Shadashankar, and others were held from Traffic Chowk, according to district in-charge, Purna Jit Pun. He demanded immediate release of the arrested leaders.

Damauli bazaar here is quiet since early morning due to the nationwide general shutdown.

Source: National News Agency Nepal