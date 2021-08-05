Health & Safety

The country has recorded 3,938 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This was detected in 18,408 tests including 11,870 RT-PCR and 6,538 Antigen tests, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The COVID-19 caseload has reached 708,079 through RT-PCR and 65,781 Antigen tests.

Meanwhile, 2,012 people recovered in the same period with the recovery rate standing at 93. 7 per cent. The total number of recoveries has reached 663,663.

Likewise, 37 people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 9,994. The case fatality is rate 1.5 per cent.

The active cases of COVID-19 is 34,422 with 311,08 in home-based isolation and 3,314 in institutional isolation. Of them, 713 are undergoing treatment in ICU of various hospitals while 158 are with ventilator support.

Source: National News Agency Nepal