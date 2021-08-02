General

The total 663 local levels across the country have availed broadband internet service until mid-July, according to the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA). The internet service expansion is as part of the NTA’s drive to expand high-speed broadband internet around the country. The NTA has launched the campaign to expand internet under 18 packages with financial help of the Rural Telecommunications Development Fund. Under the packages, high-speed internet service has reached 94.44 per cent places across the country until mid-July, said the NTA. Under 15 of the total 18 packages, entire 60 districts have got internet while under two, 50 per cent areas of 10 districts have availed the service. Likewise, work is on to set up internet in four districts, said the NEA’s spokesperson Santosh Poudel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal