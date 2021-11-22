General

Reigning champions Machhindra Football Club has made a winning start in the Qatar Airways Martyrs’ Memorial A Division League Football. The club got to a winning start by defeating New Road Team (NRT) by two goals to one.

In the match held at Dasharath Stadium in Tripureshwor today, Sunil Bal scored two goals for Machhindra. Erik Bista scored for the NRT.

Sunil opened the scoresheet with the first goal in the 12th minute of the first half, which was neutralized in the 54th minute of the match by Erik Bista, who scored through a free kick.

However, in the 80th minute of the match, Sunil scored his second goal to give Machhindra a 2-1 victory. With the win, Machhindra has added 3 points in its first game.

Sunil was declared Man of the Match.

Source: National News Agency Nepal