General

Central member of All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) Kiran Rai has resigned from the post of ANFA spokesperson. He tendered his resignation to ANFA President Karna Tshering Sherpa today. Rai reportedly resigned from the post, in wake of a dispute that has recently rocked the national football governing body. Two factions led by ANFA President Sherpa and Senior Vice-president Pankaj Bikram Nembwang are at loggerheads.

Source: National News Agency Nepal