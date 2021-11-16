General

The High-Level Political Coordination Committee formed to assist the government has concluded that the deadlock in the Supreme Court (SC) should be averted without any delay.

A meeting of the high-level mechanism held at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singhadurbar, on Tuesday drew serious attention to the court related issue and stressed the need to bail out the problem in a way to keep intact the independence, glory, credibility and integrity of the judiciary – the important organ of the state.

Sharing the decisions of the meeting among journalists, government spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said the committee has expected cooperation from all sides to explore solution to the recent deadlock surfaced in the apex court.

The meeting of the top leaders of the ruling coalition comprising five political parties took place under the premiership of Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ramchandra Poudel in the presence of Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Minister Karki further shared that the meeting deiced to lay emphasis on the effective implementation of the Constitution and preservation of nationality and democracy while reviewing and analyzing national political events.

Reading out the press statement issued by the five-party ruling coalition, Minster Karki informed that the ruling alliance would forge alliance in the upcoming by-election of the National Assembly, House of Representatives and Province Assembly.

“With the constitution of the five-party collation, crucial efforts have been made to end the complicated transition and bring back the country’s politics to right track, and also revert the broken state mechanism and systems to proper path. Democracy and constitution have been secured and citizen rights have been guaranteed”, reads the statement.

The current coalition is making progress advancing the promotion of nationality, democracy, constitution and good governance. The anti-COVID vaccine drive has been advanced at the war footing keeping control and prevention of coronavirus in top priority; the country has come back to normalcy by ending fear of COVID and series of lockdown and the ailing economy is gaining momentum in a gradual manner, the statement added.

The ruling coalition has concluded that the domestic and foreign investors and entrepreneurs are getting excited with the formation of the stable government and political stability, it is noted. The government is effortful to realize the people’s aspirations for development and prosperity by providing services and entitlements in an easy and prompt manner and has also effectively provided relief responses to the survivors of floods and landslides and other natural disasters as well as their rehabilitation, the statement said.

PM and NC President Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party leader Ashok Kumar Rai and Rastriya Janamorcha Party leader Durga Poudel have signed the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal