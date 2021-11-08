General

The motion of confidence put forward by the Chief Minister of the Bagmati province Rajendra Prasad Pandey has been passed by a majority in the meeting of the Bagmati Provincial Assembly held this afternoon.

According to the Provincial Assembly Secretariat, 59 votes were cast in favor of the motion. In the opposition, 43 votes from the CPN (UML) got and three from Sajha Bibeksheel party were cast. The Nepal Mazdoor Kisan Party had declared to stay neutral to the motion. Similarly, MPs of Rastriya Prajatantra Party were absent.

Following the declaration of the vote, Speaker of the Bagmati Provincial Assembly Sanukumar Shrestha announced that the meeting of the Provincial Assembly has been postponed until further notice.

Rajendra Pandey has been appointed to the post after the then Chief Minister Ashtalakshmi Shakya resigned from the post on October 27. The Bagmati Provincial Assembly currently has 109 members.

A total of 104 state assembly members were present in today’s meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal