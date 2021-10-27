General

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Asta Laxmi Shakya has announced her resignation from her post. She informed the Province Assembly today about this while putting her views in today’s session.

As the CM said, her ‘past sacrifices’ were not just for the post and political prestige. Prior to this, she, during a meeting with the CPN (UML) PA members at the PA Parliamentary Party Office, said she would be resigning from the post of CM.

Chief Minister Shakya said she had discussed about it with party Chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today itself and was advised to pave a way for further development if she was sure not to gain the vote of confidence.

According to her, she would be paving a way for an alliance of five political parties to form a government. With this announcement, CPN (Unified Socialist) will take a lead in the formation of a coalition government with the participation of different parties including Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre) in the Bagmati province. Rajendra Pandey is likely to lead the new government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal