The meeting of the Bagmati Province Assembly is scheduled to convene on August 17, Tuesday at 2.0pm, assistant spokesperson at the Province Assembly Secretariat, Sundar Panta, said.

According to Panta, the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee is taking place at 4.0pm today for setting the agenda of the Province Assembly session.

Assembly Speaker Sanu Kumar Shrestha had, on July 12, postponed the meeting for an indefinite period after the Assembly passed two bills on that day. The July 12 meeting had endorsed a bill on higher education and a bill on tourism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal