A Maithali book by Dharmendra Bihwal ‘Byomak Ohi Par’ was released here Monday. Bihwal is the penname of former president of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, Dharmendra Jha.

The book was released jointly by FNJ President Bipul Pokhrel, senior journalists Taranath Dahal and Babita Basnet, publisher Damodar Dawadi and litterateur Baijita Chaudhary. The book is published by Nepal Bani Media Group.

There are 112 tankas (short poems) on love, nature, social discrimination, oppression, public awareness, struggle for power etc in the anthology.

Earlier, Bihwal had written several books contributing to Maithali and Nepali literatures. The recent one is the first publication on Maithali tanka. ‘Jinagi’, Ek Shristi, Ek Kabita’, ‘Ek Samayak Bat’, ‘Dhuwayal Akritisav’ are some of his creations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal