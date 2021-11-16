General

The Revenue Investigation Department, Lalitpur, has filed cases against 12 individuals for evading Rs 55.6 million in taxes through the use of fake excise duty stickers.

Issuing a press statement today, the Department said that the cases were filed against those individuals seeking financial penalty equal to revenue leakage and jail sentence.

Those facing chargesheet include Phul Singh Chhetri of Crystal Bottlers Pvt. Ltd, Mrigendra Govinda Shresha of Mount Everest Distillery Pvt. Ltd, Mohammad Sahid Ansari of Rupandehi and nine other individuals.

In course of investigation, the Department officials recovered the duplicate tickets of excise duty similar to that of original ones.

It is stated that they would face action as per the Revenue Leakage (Investigation and Control) Act 2052.

Source: National News Agency Nepal