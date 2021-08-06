General

Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa inaugurated the Kaji Kalu Pande’s cemetery at Dahachowk of Chandragiri municipality.

On the occasion, Chairperson of Kaji Kalu Pande-Kaji Tularam Pande Memorial Foundation, former Lieutenant General Pawan Bahadur Pandey, Mayor of Chandragiri municipality, Ghanshyam Giri, among others were present on the occasion.

According to the Nepali Army Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the cemetery was constructed and upgrading works were carried out as per the policy of protecting, conserving and promoting forts under NA’s unification route.

Source: National News Agency Nepal