Chairperson of the CPN (UML), KP Sharma Oli, has called cadres of different political parties to join his party in order to involve in nation building campaign.

Addressing the announcement of cyber circle by the National Youth Association Nepal on Wednesday, Chairperson Oli urged those, who left the CPN (UML) due to temptation and illusion, to return to the party.

He argued that the five-party alliance would not be successful as it was formed only with the interest of some individuals.

The CPN (UML) Chairperson announced that the 10th National Congress of the party would make the UML more effective and strong.

Source: National News Agency Nepal