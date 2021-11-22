General

Karnali province Chief Minister Jeevan Bahadur Shahi and Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhu Ram Sharma have held a meeting here today. A team led by the CoAS Sharma met with Chief Minister Shahi.

During the meeting, the Army Chief briefed Chief Minister Shahi about the activities being carried out by the Nepali Army with regard to Karnali development and disaster management. Expressing that the Army was willing to carry out works in regular coordination with the province government in the coming days, he pledged that the Army will complete the construction of the seven-kilometre Sallisalla section of the Karnali Corridor road within the stipulated time. This section is considered as one of the most difficult section of the roadway to construct as it consists of hard rock and cliff.

It is said the Nepali Army has expressed its willingness to transport food supplies to Humla for the time being at the request of Chief Minister Shahi.

The Chief Minister also highly appreciated the Nepali Army’s contribution to the construction of the Rukum-Salyan-Chhinchu-Jajarkot-Dolpa road, the Karnali Corridor road section, the Nagma-Jumla-Gamgadhi road, the Khulalu-Sallisalla road section and in disaster management works.

Source: National News Agency Nepal