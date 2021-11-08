General

Chief Minister of Karnali province, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi has taken stock of the damage caused by flood and landslide following the recent rains.

Six members of the same family were killed in Kharpunath rural municipality-6 and physical infrastructures and houses were destroyed by the flood and landslide triggered by incessant rainfall for a week since October 17 in Chankheli, Adanchuli and Tanjakot rural municipalities of Humla district.

Giving directives to the chiefs of the government and non-government offices in Simkot today, Chief Minister Shahi urged them to give first priority to the road, water supply and health sectors towards development projects and to carry out the day-to-day works of the people promptly.

Chief District Officer Ganesh Acharya said 147 families have to be relocated while 41 houses were at high risk due to the rain-induced disaster. He also informed that 33,250 quintals food crops of 144 families were damaged while 10 cattle heads also perished in the disaster.

Source: National News Agency Nepal