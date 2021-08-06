General

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Krishnachandra Nepali Pokharel has inspected the GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases in Tanahu district today.

The Centre, located at Belchautara, Shuklagandaki Municipality-5 in the district, was set up after the name of former Prime Minister late Girija Prasad Koirala aims to provide high level quality care related to respiratory disease, produce qualified human resources in the field.

During the inspection, CM Nepali took stock about the services the Centre renders. The CM pledged the provincial government’s support for construction of physical infrastructures to the Centre although it was managed by the federal government.

CM Nepali was accompanied by Gandaki Province Assembly members Dobate BK and Sarita Gurung, District Coordination Committee Chief Shanti Raman Wagle among other and the mayor of Shuklagandaki Municipality and the like.

The Centre managers and medical professionals in the Centre had brief the visiting team about the services of the Centre. The government had set up the Centre for which the municipality has provided 740 ropanis of land to help develop it as the best treatment facility for respiratory related complications and ailments.

There are three specialists, nine medical officers and some assistants and administration staffs. The Centre also provides healthcare services such as internal medicine service, general surgery and neuro-related services.

Apart from these services, the Centre features 24-hour Emergency Service, a lab, video x-ray service, 10 am to 4 pm-OPD services among others.

The Centre has been treating the COVID-19 patients as well. It has isolation facilities in association with the 10 local units in the Municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal