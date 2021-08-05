Key Issues

Newly elected officer-bearers of Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter’s official residence in Baluwatar today, and stressed on the need to accord priority to industrialists and workers in the ongoing vaccination programme.

The delegation led by CNI President Bishnu Kumar Agrawal said that production-oriented economy was the need of the day, and added that the ‘Make-in-Nepal-Swadeshi’ campaign initiated by CNI was an effort to realize that need in practice. The CNI delegation members also called for the government’s support in revitalizing the industrial sector severely hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal