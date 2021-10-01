General

CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has stressed the need for communist party to serve the people anytime. For this, he suggested qualities in the leadership—purification within oneself and being update about people’s changing aspirations. He made this statement while presenting party’s political proposal at ongoing UML first statute general convention in Godawari, Lalitpur on Friday.

“There needs special skills to maintain balance between the need to win votes and the responsibility to retain favour of working class people. Communist is a party of working class in terms of physical and intellectual labour. It should never stay away from working class,” said the former Prime Minister.

Remaining contents from the proposal were read out by party standing committee member Shankar Pokharel on behalf of party chair Oli. The proposal contains current national and international situations, achievements made by the erstwhile UML-led government, implementation of the constitution, infrastructure development, expansion of health service, reasons behind the formation of the new government and agendas for socialism among others. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal