The eighth national conference of psychiatrists is going to be held in Biratnagar from October 28 to 30. In the conference, psychiatrists and mental health experts are expected to discuss the mental health issues, their diagnosis and make the treatment services further effective.

Coordinator of Psychiatric Association National Conference Preparatory Committee Prof Dr Nabaraj Koirala said on Thursday that as high as 300 psychiatrists from 18 different countries would take part in the conference.

The specific objective of the conference is to ensure prompt health care services to the mental health patients through the modern and scientific knowledge and skills.

A total of 32 working papers would be presented in the conference while media persons, legal experts and others would be consulted on the mental health policy.

The recommendation of the conference would be submitted to the government, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal