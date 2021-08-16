Science & Technology

Construction of dams and a tunnel way belonging to the Gharkhola hydropower project has reached its final stage. Ninety five construction of the dams and tunnel way of the 14 megawatts project has been completed so far, said the project promoter, Myagdi Hydropower Limited.

Construction of infrastructures like powerhouse construction is underway. Construction work has been accelerated with the aim of completing the project in next one year, said Anil Tiwari, officer of the Myagdi hydropower.

“Of the total 3,005 meters long tunnel way, 2,855 meters have been dug. We will get the construction completed before Dashain (almost two months away),” he said.

Started in 2018, over 70 percent construction work of the project has been completed so far.

Civil contractor for the project is South Asian Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and electrical contractor Simar Energy Pvt. Ltd. Hydro mechanical contractor is CE Hydro Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd.

Under civil contractor, around 150 workers daily are at work. Construction continues despite geographical difficulties, COVID-19, the prohibition order and landslides, said engineer Josheb Bajracharya. The total cost for the project is expected to be over Rs 2.4 billion.

