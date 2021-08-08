General

A total of 2,548 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were identified from 9,033 RT-PCR and 3,345 antigen tests.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 tally has reached 783,335 in the country as of August 8. Similarly, the Ministry confirmed that 2,029 infected patients have recovered from the virus on Sunday. With this, the total number of recovered patients reached 669,299 so far.

According to the Ministry, a total of 55 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours across the country. The number of the deaths caused due to the coronavirus infection recorded today is the highest one in the recent weeks.

The Ministry stated that the total deaths from coronavirus infection reached 10,093 till August 8 in the country. The Ministry has further shared that there are 35,485 active cases of coronavirus across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal