The country has reported 390 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the past 24 hours. The infection cases were recorded in 5,026 tests carried out across the country, said the Ministry of Health and Population.

Kathmandu, Rupandehi and Morang recorded the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country with Kathmandu reporting 117 new cases while Rupandehi and Morang received 44 and 30 cases, respectively.

With this, the number of active cases is 7,654 and the death toll from the virus reached 11,453. A total of 425 infected ones recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery figure to 795,822. The recovery rate is 97.7 percent while fatality rate is 1.4 percent.

The Ministry stated that 1,917 people received vaccine against the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal