General

A total of 377 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were confirmed from 9,149 sample tests conducted in various labs across the country, the Ministry said today.

Similarly, 170 infected ones enjoyed full recovery from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 97.7 per cent.

Likewise, four people succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,482 till date, the Ministry shared. Currently, there are 7,476 active cases of the virus in the country.

Meanwhile, the anti-COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 79,569 people on Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal