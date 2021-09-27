General

The ruling coalition partner CPN (Maoist Centre) has decided to play a role in proceeding with the expansion of the Council of Ministers by removing legal hurdles towards that end.

A meeting of the party Standing Committee took place at the party office Peris Danda today agreed to sit for talks on the issue with the coalition partners. The meeting saw the need of going ahead with a process of clearing the legal hurdles promptly.

The meeting also discussed about the Ordinance issue.

Standing Committee member Dev Prasad Gurung said the meeting talked about issues pertaining to the government expansion and other related issues so as to find a way for giving a full shape to the government soon.

Party Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ briefed the meeting about the country’s latest political developments and sought submissions from the Standing Committee members as well.

The gathering also discussed about the party’s upcoming national conference and local level conventions to be held prior to the national gathering.

As Gurung said, a new schedule has approved to renew the party membership by coming October 17.

Likewise, the local settlement-level convention has been scheduled to be held by October 23, ward-level convention by October 30 and municipality/village -level gatherings by November 20.

Though there are slight changes in the schedule of the local level conventions, the schedule of the national gathering remains unchanged. The party has already announced to hold the national conference on December 26 -28.

