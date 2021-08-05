Key Issues

Attendants of the meeting of the central committee members of the CPN (UML)’s senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal faction have hinted at the possible unity between the two factions in the party.

Today’s meeting held at Buddhanagar in Kathmandu on Thursday saw over 70 attendants who dwelt on wide range of topics such as unity within the CPN (UML), decisions made by party chair KP Sharma Oli and joining the incumbent Nepali Congress-led government among others.

Talking to media persons following the meeting, standing committee member Raghuji Panta said that there was no possibility of their faction to participate in the incumbent Nepali Congress-led government and clarified that their faction would remain in opposition.

Stating that members of the taskforce representing both the Nepal and party chair KP Sharma Oli factions were effortful for unification bid, Panta expressed his confidence that the two differing factions would be united. “We are moving towards unity. The dialogues between the two factions continue and it will continue,” Panta said, ruling out the possibility of Nepal faction joining the incumbent government.

He expressed his concern over the government’s decision to dissolve the Land Related Problems-Solving Commission and viewed that the government should take forward issues like this forging national consensus

The meeting centered on further unifying and consolidating the CPN (UML) mired by the factions and sub-groups as well as irreconcilable differences between the Nepal faction and party Chair Oli faction seeks to formulate future strategy for the Nepal faction.

A majority of the central committee members in today’s meeting have suggested moving towards the direction of unifying the party implementing the 10-point agreement inked in a taskforce committee.

The Committee was formed to resolve the intraparty issues and efforts to implement them.

According to Jhapat Bahadur Rawal, one of the attendants of the meeting, central committee members voiced their opinions and concerns regarding the intraparty disputes in the CPN (UML) apart from the party unification bid. Rawal shared that senior leader Nepal expressed his opinion on the contemporary issues in the meeting followed by Dr Bhim Rawal’s briefing the attendants about the 10-point agreement inked in a taskforce committee formed to resolve the intraparty issues and efforts to enforce them.

The next meeting of the Nepal faction will convene on Friday morning at 11.

Source: National News Agency Nepal