General

Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal said that people have been attracted to the party that ‘has moved ahead with revolutionary thoughts’.

The party has moved ahead by embracing nationality, patriotism and democracy, he reasoned at a press conference organised here today. “There is a trend of people joining the US across from the country. Out of all seven provinces, we have led the government in two. We are more powerful than the CPN (UML) in province 2. This is a known fact.”

The CPN (US) would emerge a big party in the next elections, the former Prime Minister claimed. The party would launch a door-to-door awareness campaign from December 1, he informed.

Meanwhile, leader Nepal inaugurated a building for the party province and Dhanusha district party office at Janakpurdham Sub Metropolitan City-1 today morning. On the occasion, he welcomed many leaders and cadres of various parties who defected and joined the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal