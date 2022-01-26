General

The government is going to set criteria for providing visit Visa. A committee has been formed and tasked to formulate the criteria after analyzing the real situation and study the problems created by it in the context of various difficulties faced by those going to the Gulf countries including Dubai using visit Visa.

The committee has been formed under the coordination of Home Ministry Joint Secretary Phadindra Mani Pokhrel. The members of the committee are Buddhisagar Lamichhane, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Shesh Narayan Poudel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security, Haris Chandra Ghimire, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bhim Prasad Dhakal, Senior Superintendent of Police at Tribhuvan International Airport and Prakash Chandra Adhikari, Director (Under Secretary) Department of Immigration. Under Secretary of the Foreign Employment Promotion Board Dinbandhu Subedi is the member secretary of the committee.

The Home Ministry said in a statement issued Wednesday that the committee has been given a 15-day mandate to submit a report on the criteria for issuing visit Visa, including facilitation of movement at Tribhuvan International Airport, improvement of immigration system, improvement of international flight schedule, management of transit passengers, solution of problems faced by workers abroad.

Source: National News Agency Nepal