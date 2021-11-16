General

Noted culture expert Satya Mohan Joshi has said the open space in the premises of Patan Durbar could be developed as an archaeological garden to display the archaeological artifacts.

At a programme organized to mark the 24th anniversary of Durbar Museum Development Committee here Monday, the centenary figure stressed the need for broader publicity of the tangible and intangible heritages of Patan Durbar Square. For this to happen, a well managed garden is imperative, he stressed. “Statues and stone scripts should be protected and promoted so that it would help boost cultural protection and tourism development,” he opined.

On the occasion, Secretary at Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yadav Prasad Koirala, said at a time when Patan Museum is regarded as one of the most important museums in South Asia, the government would begin homework to build an archaeological garden. He also agreed on further searching the heritage via the construction of garden.

Similarly, officiating executive director of Patan Museum, Suresh Man Lakhe, shared the information that if such garden were built, it would help display some 7,000 historical and archaeological artifacts which are kept now in the museum. Currently, more than 300 objects are on display in the museum.

Evan a magazine relating to the museum was released and some stone statues made between 14th and 17th centuries put on display during the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal