A cyclist died after falling from a bridge over the Lokaha rivulet in Kawaswoti along the East-West Highway.

Nar Bahadur Kumal, 39, of Bulingtar rural municipality, Bharatipur died after he fell into the rivulet from the bridge which is located in the border of Kawaswoti municipality and Devchuli municipality.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dilip Kumar Giri, Kumal fell into the rivulet with his cycle while heading towards Kawaswoti on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead while being treated at Madhyabindu District Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal