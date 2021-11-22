General

The third National General Convention of Nepal Pariwar Dal (Nepal Family Party) has reelected Ek Nath Dhakal as its Chairperson for the next five years.

The General Convention held with the theme of ‘Let us eliminate all sorts of discriminations: build a cultured, prosperous and inclusive Nepal’ has elected 101-member central executive committee chaired by Dhakal. The new leadership comprises two vice-chairs, two general secretaries, five co-general secretaries, and a one treasurer.

Binod Dangi (senior vice chair), Ganesh Kumar Shrestha (vice chair), Santosh Kumar Poudel and Prakash Babu Thapa (general secretaries), Milan Kumari Rajbanshi, Rup Singh Bhandari, Manoj Kumar Surkheti, Abdul Kaiyum Shah and Ashok Kumar Chaudhary (co general secretaries), Govinda Nath Mishra (treasurer) and Buddhimaya Pun Magar (joint-treasurer) have been elected on the executive committee through the national gathering held on Saturday and Sunday in Kathmandu.

The political report endorsed by the gathering incorporates issues of directly elected executive chief, fully proportional electoral system and the Constitution Reform Commission. The gathering advocates for constituting a National Economy Development Commission with the inclusion of experts to revive the Nepali economy. It calls for forming the Constitution Reform Commission to what it argues for further promoting the rights of suppressed community and making it all-accepted.

Former Vice President Paramananda Jha, former Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli, another former Prime Minister and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal and political representatives from several countries were there to join the inaugural ceremony of the gathering.

Party Chair Dhakal underlined the need of proving the first decade after the Constitution promulgation as the ‘decade for economic revolution’ and bringing a special economic package targeting the people of Tarai-Madhesh. “The Constitution is a dynamic document and it should be revised as per the need of time and people’s aspirations.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal