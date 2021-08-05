Science & Technology

Minister for Finance Janardan Sharma committed to construct disabled-friendly infrastructures in the coming days.

In a meeting with Spinal Cord Injury Network’s delegations at the Ministry today, Minister Sharma expressed his commitment for the same.

The delegation had urged the Minister to manage disabled friendly infrastructures in public places while forwarding new construction bids.

The Network team reminded that they were benefited when Sharma was the Home Minister in the country.

On the occasion, Minister Sharma said he would initiate to include the issue in policy level.

Source: National News Agency Nepal