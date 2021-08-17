Health & Safety

Prof Dr Govinda KC, who has been running campaigns for the reforms in the medical education for long, has postponed his scheduled protest programmes after holding talks with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday.

Dr KC said that he postponed the programmes of hunger strike and others for now after meeting with PM Deuba.

Issuing a press statement, Dr KC has mentioned that an agreement has been made with the PM for ensuring legal provisions to prevent clash of interest while making appointments in the public posts and address the issues linked to the State Minister for Health and Population in an appropriate time.

As agreed, the past agreements in regard to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences would be implemented, a senate meeting would be summoned to implement the report of taskforce led by Secretary Baikuntha Aryal and giving a legal shape to the report made for setting up standards to appoint office-bearers in the Institute soon after the appointment of Minister.

Source: National News Agency Nepal