Dr Rajendra Koju has been re-elected the chairperson of Rastriya Manab Adhikar Pratishthan, Bhaktapur district chapter.

The sixth annual general meeting of district chapter of the Pratishthan elected a 13-member committee under the leadership of Dr Koju.

Among others elected are Nawaraj Ghimire, Dr Ida Sharma and Milan Neupane (vice-chairperson), Sanjeeb Khanal (secretary), Ratna Rai (joint-secretary) and Prabha Chapagain (treasurer).

The elected members in the Pratishthan are Shivahari Khanal, Sanuram Karki, Geeta Karki, Ramkrishna Chhusyabag, Unique Koju and Subesh Gosain, shared the Pratisthan sources.

Source: National News Agency Nepal