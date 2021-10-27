General

The price of gold has dropped by Rs 600 per tola today. A tola is equivalent to 11.66 grams. The price of hallmark gold is Rs 92 thousand per tola in the domestic market today. The price of gold and silver had been increasing since the time of Dashain festival.

The yellow metal was traded at Rs 92,600 per tola on Tuesday. As per the price fixed by Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association, the price of worked gold is Rs 91,500 per tola today. It was Rs 92,100 per tola on Tuesday.

The Federation said the price of silver has decreased by Rs 15 per tola as compared to the price on Tuesday. Silver is traded at Rs 1,250 per tola today. It was Rs 1,265 per tola on Tuesday. Federation has been fixing the price of gold and silver in the domestic market on the basis of its international price.

Source: National News Agency Nepal