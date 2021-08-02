General

The Bagmati Province government is to take forward installation of oxygen plants in eight of the 13 District Hospitals in view of the risk of third wave of COVID-19. The Ministry of Social Development of the provincial government has already built oxygen plants in public hospitals in Makawanpur’s Hetauda, Trishuli in Nuwakot, Bhaktapur in Bhaktapur and Sindhulimadhi in Sindhuli district. Tender for oxygen plants have been called for over Rs 55 million for the district hospitals in Sindhupalchowk, Dhading, Kavrepalanchwok, Rasuwa, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Lalitpur, Kathmandu and Chitwan, according to Dr Basanta Adhikari, Chief of Supplies Management Centre, Hetauda. Once the machines arrive, the installation works will pick a pace. The third wave of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health and Population, is likely from the beginning of October this year. Dr Adhikari shared that the oxygen plants will be built within a week of receiving the necessary machines and equipment for the same. In a bid to respond to COVID-19, the provincial government has outlined specific budget and programmes according to which each district hospital within the Province will be equipped with PCR labs, ICU rooms, and ventilators among others in addition. Furthermore, vacancies have been opened to recruit the skilled medical human resources to treat the suspected and infected COVID-19 patients, said Dr Adhikari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal