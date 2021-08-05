Science & Technology

Former energy ministers have urged Minister for Energy Pampha Bhusal to move ahead by setting agendas as per the nation’s needs by keeping people at the centre.

At an interaction programme in the Ministry on Thursday, the former energy ministers shared their experiences and suggested for making integrated programmes for energy and irrigation sectors for the country’s economic development.

On the occasion, former minister Barshaman Pun said that reservoir-based hydropower projects should be developed as per the new concept. He also seconded Minister Bhusal’s move to provide power for free to the poor households.

Likewise, former minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat said that the Budhigandaki project should be developed through international bidding.

Dr Mahat also said that special attention should be given for the timely completion of the project adding that unfair connivance had taken place in project implementation.

Similarly, former minister Radha Gyawali called for the minister’s attention for the proper utilisation of water and irrigation projects’ development.

Likewise, former minister Chitra Lekha Yadav suggested to unveil programme to reduce country’s trade deficit and work for the people’s aspirations.

Former ministers Umesh Kumar Yadav urged to bring Water Resources Act while former minister Uma Kanta Jha stressed for making new projects by taking Nepali engineers into confidence.

Also offering feedback to the minister, Sanjya Kumar Gautam asked for expediting the national pride projects.

Upon hearing the feedback of former ministers, Minister for Energy Bhusal vowed to implement the recommendations as far as practicable.

Source: National News Agency Nepal