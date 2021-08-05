Key Issues

The House of Representatives, Development and Technology Committee has directed the government to complete the remaining works of the post-earthquake reconstruction in time.

The committee’s meeting today instructed the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers to provide the resources including human resources required for completing the remaining works. It also praised the National Reconstruction Authority for carrying out ‘significant’ works so far regarding reconstruction of infrastructures as private houses, schools, health facilities, government buildings and water supply projects.

NRA and the government have been instructed to guarantee the resources for conservation of the structures already constructed.

Committee president Kalyani Kumari Khadka said the Authority has made a good progress despite the impact of COVID-19 on the one hand and the political change on the other. As she said, the NRA was moving ahead resolving various problems as local social, economic and workers’ shortage, among others.

She said now is the time to think on the sustainability of the works already carried out and how to expedite the remaining works.

Committee member Yagya Raj Sunar said the NRA has also achieved success in the reconstruction of private houses as well. He urged it to listen to the grievances that remain to be addressed.

The committee member Kedar Sigdel opined that the project of resolving unmanaged settlements should be managed soon. He added that the Authority has done notable works during the tough time of pandemic in the country.

Similarly, Bina Kumari Shrestha argued that the landslide and flood victims should be shifted safer zones. Gajendra Bahadur Mahat argued to complete the construction task of Dharahara, however, it seems completed outwardly but remains incomplete in internal works inside.

Likewise, Tek Bahadur Basnet said that some national pride projects were found incomplete even after 20 years but the authority did its best works in six years.

The NRA executive officer Sushil Gyawali shared that they will complete private houses reconstruction bid in the extended time frame. He said flood and landslide were obstructing to continue reconstruction bids in some areas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal