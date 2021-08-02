General

The flooding caused by the swollen Melamchi rivulet since Saturday has so far swept away 60 houses and sheds. Fifty five houses were washed away in Kiul, Chanaute, Gyalthum and other areas while five structures in Talamarang and Melamchi, Superintendent at the District police Office, Rajan Adhikari, said. According to him, the houses which were filled with debris due to the massive floods on June 15 have been damaged by the flood on Saturday. These houses were empty. He said Chanaute Gyalthum and Dhunger Bazar are at risk of flood. Police and Nepali Army personnel and the locals are helping the locals evacuate from Dhunger Bazar of Helambu Rural Municipality-4. The flooded river is running through the Chanaute bazaar. Earlier, the swollen river entered the bazaar. Efforts are underway to divert the river to its old course. The flooding has put the only bridge linking the Mid-Hill Highway, Melamchi, Chautara and Panchpokhari at risk. Four animal sheds, a concrete bridge and a suspension bridge, a furniture industry and a radio building have been washed away. Bahunpati bazaar is also at risk of being swept away.

Source: National News Agency Nepal