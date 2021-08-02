General

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has said its serious attention has been drawn towards a news content published linking the name of its senior Vice President Chandra Prasad Dhakal. Issuing a press statement today, the FNCCI expressed its concern over the news about the purchase of promoter share of the Sarbottam Cement Limited and its connection with its senior office-bearer. The FNCCI had designated Dhakal as its representative in the Securities Board of Nepal ( SEBON) on December 15, 2020 as per the institutional provision, it is said in the statement. Dhakal had attended the Board meeting since 24 January, 2021 and his brother Hem Raj Dhakal had his share transactions before the former assumed the responsibility as the FNCCI representative in the SEBON. To link the name of FNCCI Senior Vice President with the share transactions made around two months of his election on the post and appointment as the SEBON representative was totally false and misleading, adding that such news content was capable of harming the image of the institution and the dignity of the person, the FNCCI said. It has sought the dissemination of the fact-based news only.

Source: National News Agency Nepal