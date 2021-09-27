General

Ambassadors and special diplomats of 11 countries are taking part at the programme to be organized in tourism city, Pokhara, on the occasion of World Tourism Day this year.

Chairperson of Pokhara Tourism Council Gopi Bahadur Bhattarai shared that the diplomats who have arrived Pokhara at the formal invitation of Gandaki province government are attending several programmes on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

According to the scheduled programme, the diplomats are participating in a short-distanced hiking from Kaskikot to Naudanda this morning.

After hiking, the guests would observe the Pokhara international Mountain Museum and Davis Fall in the noon, Bhattarai informed. As per the programme schedule, the diplomats would take joy of boating in the Phewa lake and observe the offering of worships at Taal Barahi in the evening.

On the same occasion, they are set to take part in cultural programme, promotional exhibitions and street festivals showcasing peculiar Nepali and other continental foods.

The host has also planned to welcome the foreign tourists coming to Pokhara via the first flight and surface transport means on the occasion of the World Tourism Day. This is so far the first time that the foreign special diplomats are being made the part of several programmes on the occasion.

Secretary of Gandaki Province Ministry of Tourism, Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Gyanednra Poudel said the foreign diplomats’ Pokhara visit has been anticipated as a crucial event to impart a positive message to the global community. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal6p