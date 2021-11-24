General

A four-year-old girl was killed in a road accident at Thade of Rasuwa along the Pasang Lhamu Highway last evening. The deceased has been identified as Naina Ghale of Thade of Gosaikunda rural municipality-6. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Pandey, a jeep (Na 1 Ja 6176) en route to Dhunche from Kathmandu knocked her down, killing on the spot.

The vehicle also hit others two pedestrians, leaving them severely injured. They are 30-year-old Urja Ghale and eight-year-old Karan Ghale and they are being treated at Kathmandu-based Green City Hospital. The vehicle fell some 50 meters down from the road after hitting three pedestrians. Four were traveling in the jeep when it met with the accident and they are receiving at the Nuwakot-based Trishuli Hospital, it is said. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal