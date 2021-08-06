General

Nepali Congress leader Dr Ram Sharan Mahat has pointed out the need of giving a full shape to the government soon. Speaking at a programme organized by Reporters’ Club on Thursday, the former finance minister wondered why the Cabinet expansion was taking time.

“Collaboration with the coalition partners is imperative for early expansion of Cabinet,” he reiterated, adding that a new full budget should be brought to replace the previous one brought via ordinance. Dr Mahat argued that the budget brought via ordinance increased the internal and foreign loans.

He further suggested the government that the new budget could reduce the administrative cost. Government can take appropriate decision to provide land to the landless people. So, scrapping land related commission was a welcome move, Dr Mahat asserted.

On a different note, he worried over the delayed activities like distribution of active membership of Nepali Congress, which, he argued, would impact the schedule of 14th general convention.

Source: National News Agency Nepal