The government has started providing COVID-19 vaccine to all people above 18 years of age. Prior to this, the vaccination campaign was focused on the target groups, but now it is available for al.

Joint Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said the government has decided to provide vaccines to all above 18 as the supplies are regular.

He urged all the eligible people who were missed in the previous vaccination campaigns to visit the nearby vaccinations centers and get the shot. The government has a target of vaccinating one-third of the population by coming mid-January and 21.07 million by coming mid-April.

To date, 30 percent of the total population has been given the first dose of vaccine while the population receiving the full-course is 26 percent.

Kathmandu District Health Office Chief Shambhu Kafley said the vaccine is available at five centers: Birendra Military Hospital, Nepal police Hospital, Shahid Memorial Hospital, Kalanki; Bayodha Hospital, Balkhu; at Lhotse Building in New Buspark, Gongabu; and the Herbs Processing Center, Jadibuti in Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal