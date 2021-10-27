General

The sixth annual meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank concluded in Abu Dhabi, UAE electing the Governor of the Russian Federation as chair until December 2022.

Similarly, the seventh annual meeting has been scheduled to host by Russia in 2022.

Addressing the Governor’s Business Roundtable session via video conference in the meeting held on Tuesday, Governor for AIIB from Nepal Madhu Kumar Marasini stressed on the need for the global integration and collaboration from all international communities to combat climate change. “I expect AIIB could extend more support for countries like Nepal and take the lead for enhancing climate friendly sustainable growth by special investment scheme under climate financing”, he said.

Marasini, on behalf of Government of Nepal, spoke on the theme “Climate Financing” during Governor’ Business Roundtable sessions. During Governor’s Business Roundtable session, governors were allowed to put their voices on two themes i.e. the COVID-19 crisis and post-COVID support and climate financing.

Governors were invited to attend the meeting physically and via virtual medium.

Earlier, President and Chair of the Board of Directors at AIIB Jin Liqun said we are at a defining moment in history—one which calls for bold, fast and wide-ranging collective action if we are to limit global warming and protect our fragile planet. Today’s announcement reinforces AIIB’s long-standing pledge to support climate action in line with the Paris Agreement.

We think the way forward needs greater participation by the private sector on all fronts, so that we can collectively deliver on the promise of building an inclusive, equitable and sustainable future”, he added further.

Source: National News Agency Nepal