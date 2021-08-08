General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the government was always committed to ensuring rights to minorities and marginalized communities.

In his message of best wishes to all Nepalis indigenous brothers and sisters at home and abroad on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Prime Minister Deuba mentioned that the Day would raise the issues of all indigenous nationalities and would unite all indigenous communities across the world making them aware.

The 27th International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is being observed on August 9. The Government of Nepal on 13 September, 2007 ratified the ILO Convention on Indigenous and Tribal Peoples’ Rights and the government is committed to fully implement it, said the PM.

Source: National News Agency Nepal