The government has decided to establish the BP Koirala National Award.

A cabinet meeting held on Monday took the decision in this regard, said Spokesperson of the government and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

Similarly, the meeting also decided to give approval to table the bill designed to provide for the oath taking of individuals holding a public position and bill designed to regulate the sale and distribution of acid and other harmful chemicals at the federal parliament.

The government has approved the second amendment order-2078 for control of chemical fertilizer. Likewise, the cabinet meeting appointed Bishnu Prasad Subedi (Gulmi) to the post of executive chairperson of Gorkhapatra Corporation. It also decided to endorse the bill designed to amend the Nepal Police, Provincial Police and Monitoring Coordination Act-2076 to be presented at the federal parliament.

Similarly, the government has given approval to provide government land on lease to Shikhar municipality to construct administrative building. The meeting also approved the resignation of vice-chairperson Padam Prasad Khatiwada, treasurer Lokraj Subedi, member-secretary Puskar Khati and members—Maniram Banjade, Govinda Bahadur Shahi, Nanimaya Thapa, Bramhadhoj Gurung and Sushila Gyawali of Social Welfare Council.

Source: National News Agency Nepal6p