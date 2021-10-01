General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has reiterated the incumbent government’s favour to full press freedom.

The government is not in favour of restricting press, he said while inaugurating Galaxy 4K Television here on Friday. He expressed the hope that the television would be more responsible for credible journalism in competitive media sector.

In the country, there have been encouragements to flourish media in line with the assumption that media is fourth estate in a democratic country, he said.

On the occasion, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed his hope that media would help retain a strong national unity that accommodates voices of all castes and languages of the country.

He urged the television to voicing for those people in lower rung of the society and to preserve their languages and cultures. The ex-PM also appealed for healthy competition by presenting the balance and dignified news contents.

Chairperson Dahal said that he was had also fallen victim to disinformation time to time and urged the media persons do factual and impartial journalism.

Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal’s chairperson Upendra Mahato extended his best wishes to the newly inaugurated television that has begun its regular broadcasting from today.

Reality shows to news would be presented in the television in a new style. Chairperson of the Television JB Rai pledged to present quality contents and employees would get all the services and facilities they are entitled to. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal