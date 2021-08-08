General

The common minimum programme of the coalition government has been released on Sunday at a programme organised at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre) and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Chairperson of Janata samajwadi Party Nepal Federal Council and former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai, Chairperson of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and former Deputy Prime Minister Upendra Yadav and Chairperson of Rastriya Janamorcha and former Deputy Prime Minister Chitra Bahadur KC made the document public.

Coordinator of the taskforce and NC general secretary, Purna Bahadur Khadka, presented the document amid a function attended by ministers, members of the task force of the ruling alliance, members of the National Planning Commission and high-ranking government officials.

The coalition government has given top priority for safeguarding people’s life from the COVID-19 pandemic, constitutional supremacy, rule of law and good-governance, implementation of the remaining task of the Comprehensive Peace Accord and agreement signed with different sides in order to give a logical conclusion to the peace process.

Likewise, taking initiatives for constitution’s amendment, formulating necessary laws in order to implement federalism and strengthen three-tier of government and finalizing the bills that are under consideration in the Parliament are also prioritised in the ruling party’s common minimum programme.

Similarly, laying emphasis on high and equitable economic development by building foundation for socio-economic transformation, production-oriented economy, improving supply chain, controlling price hike, taking efforts to carryout investigation on corruption cases, and making arrangement for special economic package for the revival of industry, tourism, transport and distribution of relief for daily wagers and poor people have also been incorporated in the common minimum programme.

Likewise, the CMP has put the issues of rescue, relief and rehabilitation of victims of natural disaster including landslides, flood, inundation and fire.

Adopting independent and balanced foreign policy to protect national interest and for the prosperity of the people and strengthening national unity by developing a culture of mutual dialogue, consensus and collaboration are also at the top priority of current ruling alliance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal