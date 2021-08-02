General

Chief of Gandaki province Prithiviman Gurung assumed his office today. Gurung was welcomed to his office by Chief Minister Krishna Chandra Nepali. On the occasion, Province Chief Gurung said it was the collective responsibility of all to work for institutional development and promotion of democracy, which was established in the country by the Nepali people after more than six decades’ struggle. Chief Minister Nepali said it was a matter of pride for Gandaki to have as its Chief a person who fought for democracy for decades. Also present on the occasion were the Speaker, Ministers, high-ranking government officials and media persons.

Source: National News Agency Nepal