Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher JBR on Tuesday assigned hearing on all types of cases including the habeas corpus. The CJ assigned hearing of cases in 10 benches including eight division benches and two single benches.

Hearing of the cases on the benches of Justices Tej Bahadur KC and Kumar Regmi, Justices Prakash Kumar Dhungana and Kumar Chudal, and Justices Bam Kumar Shrestha and Manoj Kumar Shrestha took place on Tuesday.

However, hearing of cases on other benches could not happen.

The SC judges had been refusing to conduct the hearing since October 24, calling for CJ Rana’s resignation after allegations that he sought a share in the Council of Ministers and this has raised a question on the dignity of the judiciary.

However, CJ Rana issuing a press statement on Monday had called the agitating justices for talks to address their concerns while pledging to implement the recommendation furnished by the Justice Hari Krishna Karki-led committee.

Meanwhile, different constitutional commissions on Tuesday issued a press release while urging to pay attention towards citizens’ right to get justice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal